More than 2000 people to be charged for missing 13th day Covid-19 screening

PETALING JAYA: The police will be taking action to arrest and charge a total of 2,897 individuals as they have yet to show up for their second Covid-19 screening test come Monday (July 27).

Senior Minister (Defense) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the second Covid-19 screening happens on the 13th day of the home quarantine, and they are instructed to turn up at their respective district health office to conduct the screening.

“The police and Health Ministry will conduct random spot checks to ensure everyone involved is abiding by the standard operating procedure,“ he said in a press statement today.

He also said yesterday (July 24), a total of 319 people have returned from overseas and were placed in quarantine stations in Kuala Lumpur, Negri Sembilan and Johor.

“They have returned from 12 countries which is Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, UAE, China and Australia,“ he said.

He also said as of yesterday, the police had arrested 330 people for violating the Movement Control Order. From that number, 23 people were remanded while 3 people were freed on bail, and 304 were issued compounds.

“All of them were involved in activities that involves crowds which made social distancing difficult,“ he added.