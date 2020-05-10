MP Maria Chin provides food baskets to those affected by PJ Old Town EMCO

PETALING JAYA: Affected residents in Petaling Jaya Old Town under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) have been urged to remain calm and to comply with the authorities.

“Cooperation with the authorities is important so as to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 in the area which has now reached 26 cases,” said Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah, in a statement today.

Despite the lockdown of several areas within Petaling Jaya Old Town, she said that food baskets from her office will be delivered to the doorsteps of people in the area.

“With the announcement that Sections 2-4 Petaling Jaya has now been placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), I will be supplying food baskets to the area,” Maria said.

Together with the Welfare Department (JKM) and the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ), Maria said they had prepared 1,200 food baskets to be distributed today to all the residents affected including the migrants and refugees.

Residents who wish to seek for food or medical assistance may contact her office number at 01111403861.