KUALA LUMPUR: The National Student Consultative Council (MPPK) has welcomed the government’s announcement to allow tertiary students stranded on and off-campus to return home beginning Monday.

Its president Muhammad Amir Asyraf Mohd Sabri said MPPK is confident the government has prepared the best standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure students can return to their hometowns in stages and in an orderly manner without being exposed to the risk of Covid-19 infection.

“This is because the students involved would undergo symptoms screening before getting onto the bus and would be provided with food and face masks, with the transportation costs borne by the government.

“The movement would be done in stages, involving trips to green zones only. Students would be dropped off at their respective district offices or police stations before being sent home by the authorities,” he said in a statement here today.

Amir Asyraf advised students to make thorough preparations to ensure their plans run smoothly, especially those returning to Sabah and Sarawak and vice versa. — Bernama