PETALING JAYA: Scientists have identified a new strain of the coronavirus (Covid-19) that appears to be more contagious than the versions that spread in the early days of the pandemic.

A study by scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) found that the new strain began spreading in Europe in early February before migrating to other parts of the world, including the US and Canada

In a 33-page report published Thursday on BioRxiv (https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.29.069054v1.full.pdf), researchers expressed their concern that if the mutation could increase transmissibility, it might also impact severity of disease.

They said it could potentially limit the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccines being developed by scientists around the world.

“This is hard news,” Bette Korber, a computational biologist at Los Alamos and lead author of the study, wrote on her Facebook page.

“But please don’t only be disheartened by it. Our team at LANL was able to document this mutation and its impact on transmission only because of a massive global effort of clinical people and experimental groups, who make new sequences of the virus (SARS-CoV-2) in their local communities available as quickly as they possibly can.

“Because we know how the virus is evolving, we can respond to it, and fold this knowledge into our collective vaccine efforts. We cannot afford to be blindsided as we move vaccines and antibodies into clinical testing.”