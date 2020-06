IPOH: Perak is the first state to impose the use of the MySejahtera application on the public having dealings with its local government authorities (PBT), effective yesterday.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal said the application, introduced by the Health Ministry, requires visitors to any PBT in the state to scan the QR code using their mobile phone and the register their personal information such as name and phone number.

“This was decided at the state executive council (exco) meeting today. Through the application, it can tell us our location, whether it is in the infected zone. It makes us feel safer,” he told reporters after launching the POP Travels Cer Citer training and competition here yesterday.

In another development, Ahmad Faizal said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba was at his office on Tuesday to pay him a courtesy call, during which they discussed various matters, including the implementation of the Movement Control (CPP) Order since March 18.

Ahmad Faizal said he also informed Dr Adham Baba on the plight of petty traders and hawkers, including night market traders, to be allowed to resume their business.

“We informed the Health Minister that the Covid-19 infection in Perak is under control and that it is time to allow the hawkers and night market traders to resume their operation,” he added.

Ahmad Faizal also said the Perak Tourism Action Council has drawn up Guidelines On Good Practices: SOP Compliance and Enhancing Tourist Confidence to restore the state tourism industry.

“We want to convince tourists that their visit to Perak will be safe from any infectious diseases because the industry players will be required to comply with the guidelines,” he added.

On the ‘POP Travels Cer Citer’, Ahmad Faizal said it is a competition using a 2-in-1 approach based on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) techniques, as well as production of video for licensed tour guides in the state so that they could become ‘influencers’. — AFP