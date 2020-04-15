New Covid-19 cases in two EMCO areas

PUTRAJAYA: Nine new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded today in Simpang Renggam, Kluang, Johor, which is under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said this brings to 210 the total number of cases in that EMCO location.

“The nine new cases were detected in Bandar Baharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid, while (the numbers at) other localities remain unchanged,” he said at a daily media briefing on Covid-19 here today.

Hulu Langat, which is also under EMCO, recorded six new positive cases, raising the cumulative total to 437.

Dr Noor Hisham also said 24,805 Covid-19 test samples had been taken from the Sri Petaling Mosque assembly cluster, and of this 1,924 were positive and 20,494 negative.

There were four new cases involving the Bali cluster of patients under investigation, four new cases for the flats cluster in Kampung Baru and two cases for the madrasah cluster in Jerantut, Pahang. - Bernama