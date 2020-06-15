New Covid-19 cluster detected at Kuala Selangor nursing home

PETALING JAYA: A new Covid-19 cluster has been detected at a nursing home, involving a vulnerable group of the elderly in Kuala Selangor, with a reported five cases to date.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said the cases involved the elderly at the nursing home, with an additional case reported today, which was later discovered when the patient was admitted to the Tanjung Karang Hospital on June 13.

“26 elderly residents there and 12 staff had undergone the first screening on May 17 and all tested negative, however for the third positive case detected later, the man was diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) after being admitted to Tanjung Karang Hospital on June 13,“ he said.

The case emerged later and he had to be screened twice. The first screening according was negative.

Two of the positive cases were detected from a screening at the home on May 17.

Noor Hisham said active case detection is currently being conducted and the preventive measures have been taken, in which the home is undergoing disinfection and sanitisation procedures.