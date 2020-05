PETALING JAYA: A new cluster of Covid-19 infection has been detected in the country.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) in his daily Covid-19 daily briefing, announced that the cluster was detected in an Immigration depot in Bukit Jalil.

“As of 12 noon today, a total of 645 people were present (from the depot) has been sampled and 35 positive Covid-19 cases were detected whereas 400 people have come up negative and 210 people are pending test results.

“All 35 cases involves foreign citizens comprised of 17 Myanmmar nationals, 15 Indian nationals, one Sri Lankan, one Bangladeshi and One Egyptian,” Hisham said adding that the source of infection is still under investigation.

He however shared that the cases at the depot were detected after some of the detainees who were repatriated to their countries tested positive.

Hisham informed that various prevention and control activities such as frequent sanitation, education on hygiene, and social distancing were carried out at the location.

He also said that to ensure that Covid-19 cases are detected completely, the health ministry through the District Health department, will proceed with next action of using targeted approach.

Measures in the targeted approach method will include measures such as:

> Close contact tracing and risk assessment by relevant parties.

> Active symptoms screening and sampling to track positive cases.

> Isolating Covid-19 positive patients and hopitalise them whereas close contacts will be placed under supervision under section 15 (1) of the Prevention and Control of infectious diseases act 1988.