New Covid-19 clusters result of not following festive season SOP

PETALING JAYA: A family with a two-year-old child found out too late that there’s a hefty price to pay for failing to adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) when visiting others in areas with Covid-19 cases.

During the recent festive season, a patient in Kurau, Perak played host to his sister, a nephew and his in-laws. Tagging along with the visitors was the two-year-old.

Now, hey have all tested positive for the infection. One of them is a healthcare worker in Hulu Kinta and another is her 48-year-old brother-in-law.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah told the media today that the new infections in the Sivagangga cluster in Kedah and the Kurau cluster in Perak, as well as new cases in Penang were largely transmitted when friends and relatives paid each other a visit during the Hari Raya Aidiladha holidays.

He said investigations revealed that the two active clusters - Sivagangga and Kurau - are the largest contributors to new Covid-19 cases during this period.

The youngest patient is the two-year-old and the oldest is a 70-year-old man.

Noor Hisham reminded those who are planning to visit their friends and relatives that they are still subjected to the SOP.

“Those who are ill or show symptoms should not go out,” he said.