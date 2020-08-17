Newest version of MySejahtera app lets multiple people sign in at once

PETALING JAYA: With the latest version of MySejahtera app, only one smartphone is enough to check-in multiple members of the same party simultaneously when signing-in before entering the premises, according to the standard operating procedures required during the Restricted Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in his press statement today that the user will need to update their app to get the latest (24th) version of the app.

Dr Noor Hisham said this app will now be able to speed up the compulsory check-in process upon entry as there are no limits for the user to add names.

The upgraded app now allows the users to check in their family members.

The user just needs to click on the ‘More’ button in the apps’ main menu, then click the ‘Add Dependent’ button to fill in the details of their dependent’s information. After that, click ‘Save’.

If the user has more dependents to add into the app, the user just needs to click ‘Add Another’.

Once the user has filled in the details of his or her dependents, the person can just select the names of the family members that had been added in the apps to register at the premises.