No Covid-19 cases among food deliverers: Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has yet to detect any Covid-19 cases among food delivery service providers in the country, according to Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

However, those involved in the service need to take precautionary measures such as undergoing screening tests at government health clinics or private clinics to ensure they are free of the virus.

“For those who are registered, it is the responsibility of the company to bear the cost of screening tests, for those who are not registered they are encouraged to attend MOH health clinics or private health clinics to ensure that they are healthy to carry out their duties.

“This is because we see them as people at risk of being exposed to this virus,“ he told a daily media conference on the development of Covid-19, here today.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) said all food delivery workers who worked for e-hailing companies or individually must perform their health screening before being allowed to operate during the month of Ramadan when the Movement Control (MCO) would be in force.

Overseas media reported that a pizza deliveryman in Delhi, India confirmed positive with Covid-19 continued with his work despite having the symptoms of the virus for 20 days.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said MOH also planned to make it mandatory for food delivery service providers to undergo health screening which had been made compulsory to food handlers.

In the meantime, he said MOH was also scrutinising the guidelines for state assemblymen who want to go down to the field to hand over contributions to the people in their constituencies.

The matter would be discussed with the National Security Council (MKN), he said.

‘’This is to ensure all movements will comply with the preventive measures such as social distancing and others,’’ he added. - Bernama