No Covid-19 positive cases detected at Selayang Baru wet market: MPS

KUALA LUMPUR: To date, no positive Covid-19 cases have been detected among the 335 Selayang Baru Wholesale Market workers and traders who underwent screening on May 8, Selayang Municipal Council (MPS) president Shamsul Shahril Badliza Mohd Noor said.

However, he said the result of one test sample is still pending.

Screening had also been conducted on 317 traders and workers at the Rawang Wet Market two days ago and the results are yet to be known,“ he told reporters after checking on the Covid-19 screening at Taman Sri Gombak, near here today.

The screening programme today is focused on 250 traders and workers of the Sri Gombak and Taman Ehsan wet markets, frontliners on duty during the Enhanced Control Movement Order (EMCO), as well as MPS council members.

“MPS council members are also required to undergo screening as they have to face the public in the course of their duties,“ he said.

However he said, some traders and workers have not turned up though they have been informed to do so way in advance.

“If they are found defying this directive, they will not be allowed to work or carry out their business there,” he said, adding that MPS would cooperate with the Immigration Department to bring to book undocumented foreign workers working at the wet markets. - Bernama