No local Covid-19 infection in Thailand for 33 days

BANGKOK: Thailand has been free of local infection of Covid-19 for 33 days, according to the Thai News Agency.

The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported that there was not a new case of Covid-19 infection over the past 24 hours and that resulted in Thailand recording no local Covid-19 infections for 33 days.

Thirteen earlier confirmed patients recovered over the same period and raised the total recovery cases to 3,053. Fifty-one patients remained at hospitals.

The total of confirmed Covid-19 cases stood at 3,162. Of them, 2,444 were locally infected and 225 other patients were detected in the state quarantine process.

The death toll remained at 58. - Bernama