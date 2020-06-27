SEARCH
No local Covid-19 infection in Thailand for 33 days

27 Jun 2020 / 16:09 H.
    Five-star hotels next to Chao Phraya river are seen after the government eased some protective measures following the Covid-19 outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 26, 2020. - Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand has been free of local infection of Covid-19 for 33 days, according to the Thai News Agency.

The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported that there was not a new case of Covid-19 infection over the past 24 hours and that resulted in Thailand recording no local Covid-19 infections for 33 days.

Thirteen earlier confirmed patients recovered over the same period and raised the total recovery cases to 3,053. Fifty-one patients remained at hospitals.

The total of confirmed Covid-19 cases stood at 3,162. Of them, 2,444 were locally infected and 225 other patients were detected in the state quarantine process.

The death toll remained at 58. - Bernama

