No MAF team in Cox’s Bazar during pandemic: Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will not be deploying any more teams to serve at the Malaysian field hospital in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this decision was taken as a preventive measure to contain the outbreak.

“Prior to this, we had deployed 56 MAF personnel to serve in Cox’s Bazar but they were ordered home once Covid-19 began spreading.

“We have no MAF team members at Cox’s Bazar at the moment,” he said at the daily media briefing on the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) here today.

The Malaysian field hospital began operations at the end of 2017 to ease the stress of the influx of some 700,000 Rohingya refugees escaping the unrest in northern Rakhine in Myanmar since August the same year. - Bernama