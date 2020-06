PUTRAJAYA: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have today withdrawn all roadblocks nationwide, except in areas with ‘rat trails’ in a bid to prevent the entry of illegal immigrants, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said that Op Benteng, however, would be continued to thwart any attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country.

“Beginning today, there are no more roadblocks ... however, Op Benteng will be continued,” he said at the daily press conference on the Recovery Conditional Movement Control Order (RMCO) today.

Ismail Sabri said that although the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) had ended, the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) would continue to assist PDRM monitor the public’s compliance of the standard operating procedure (SOP) during the RMCO period.

“The MAF will continue to assist PDRM as they are also involved in the task force compliance operations. Their focus now is related to SOP compliance, such as in the public and night markets,” he said.

Meanwhile, 26 individuals were arrested for violating the CMCO, which ended yesterday, and police also issued 57 compounds for various offences.

In a separate development, Ismail Sabri said police expected the number of vehicles on major highways to increase from Friday until Sunday as people would take the opportunity to return to their hometowns.

As such, he advised interstate travellers to comply with the stipulated SOPs at the rest and service (R&R) areas along the highways and that police would continue to monitor their compliance.

“Traffic flow on expressways and main roads across the country is reported to be smooth, so far. However, we are expecting an increase from Friday to Sunday. The public is advised to drive carefully to avoid accidents,” he reminded. — Bernama