No new areas under EMCO today, says Ismail Sabri (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: No new areas were placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, said this when asked about reports of two areas in Selayang and Chow Kit being placed under the order.

“Not yet, as long as I have not announced it, there are no new areas places under EMCO.

“However there are certain areas where we have administratively tightened control. We have installed barbed wires in the areas but we have not enforced the order yet.

“We will control the exit and entrance of the areas stricter than usual,“ he added.

Besides this, Ismail Sabri announced the setting up of a special task force to ensure compliance towards the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) nationwide.

He said that a total of 14 agencies were authorised by the Health Ministry (MOH) to carry out operations.

“Among the agencies (in the special taskforce are) the Royal Malaysian Police, the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and the Immigration Department.

“The number of special members in the task force will be increased from time to time as needed,“ he added.

He added that all district police chiefs have set up their compliance team at the district level and the teams will be permanently consist of members from the police, military, Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (Rela), and Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM).

Local authorities will also be added to the team, Ismail Sabri said.

“The approach that the task force will take is to advise the public and industry sectors. The team will also warn them if the compliance level is still unsatisfactory.

“In the event of any individual or industry sector still failing to comply with regulations after being advised and warned, the task force will take action under the provisions of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342),“ Ismail Sabri said.

Ismail Sabri added the situation in the country is still under control despite a report by the police saying that there is an increase in movement in terms of the number of vehicles and those who go out.

“In fact, the expectation that business premises will be congested and non-compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) such as social distancing will be high is not true.

“The results of an observation report found that business premises are adopting the prescribed SOPs.

“They (businesses) are also found to take body temperature, provide hand sanitiser, limit the number of customers at a time and keep customers lined up outside the premises within a permitted social distance of 1 meter,“ he said while further congratulating the people.