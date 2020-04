PUTRAJAYA: There are no new clusters involving traders in Taman Megah morning market in Petaling Jaya and the market in Bahau, Negri Sembilan who were confirmed Covid-19 positive.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said one trader each from two markets was infected from the cluster in Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market in Selayang.

“This is not a new cluster as we found the trader was from Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market who went to Bahau to carry out his business there.

“We also considered a trader at Taman Megah morning market was also from the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market cluster. We have since closed the market and screened all 60 traders in Taman Megah morning market,” he told a Covid-19 media conference here today.

Dr Noor Hisham added that while screening had started, the department is tracing close contacts to control the spread of Covid-19 in the two areas.

Earlier, the media reported the Bahau market was closed for 14 days starting tomorrow until May 10 for cleaning and decontamination when a trader in the market was confirmed positive for Covid-19.

Bandar Utama assemblywoman, Jamaliah Jamaluddin in her Facebook posting today said the Taman Megah morning market has been closed after a vegetable seller was found positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, commenting on the detection rate for close contacts, Dr Noor Hisham said the general rate is 30%.

“With the high risk of person under investigation (PUI) as well as close contacts, we realised that the close contact detection rate is about 30%.

“This is a general percentage, which means, if we were to look at close contacts, the chances (for them) to be positive is higher,“ he said. — Bernama