PUTRAJAYA: No other positive Covid-19 cases were detected from the post-Cabinet meeting last Wednesday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah confirmed.

“Regarding the post-Cabinet meeting, all other participants or members of the post-Cabinet meeting were found to be negative.

“More importantly, the person identified (as the positive case) is also being taken care of, isolated and responding very well. (He is) asymptomatic but positive. So we are monitoring closely,” he said during the daily press conference, here today.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who chaired the meeting, is among the 35 participants asked to observe self-quarantine at home for 14 days after the meeting.

On another development, Dr Noor Hisham said, the ministry is still investigating the source of infection at Immigration detention centres as it is yet to pinpoint the cause of the infection.

“More importantly, we have managed to isolate all of them to our MAEPS temporary hospital and those who have close contact have also been isolated for quarantine.

“So we managed to do our best in terms of active case detection and also to isolate and treat them. Again we would like to learn from this experience to prevent (outbreak in) other centres, and other crowded places,” he said.

He further explained that there is a need to solve problems of confined and crowded places especially involving the accommodations for foreign workers.

“If there’s an infection, not only Covid-19 but all other infectious diseases, and you live in a confined space, then definitely infectious diseases will continue to spread.

“Today we have to change the norm ... we should do thing differently from the past to have a better future,” he added. - Bernama