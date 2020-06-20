No reports of Malaysians infected with Covid-19 in China: Wisma Putra

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Embassy in Beijing is closely monitoring the recent outbreak of Covid-19 in several locations in Beijing, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar (pix).

He said it was informed that the situation is currently under control.

“To date, no Malaysians have been reported to have been infected with Covid-19 in Beijing or anywhere else in China,“ he said in a statement, here today.

He said all Malaysians in Beijing should adhere to the relevant local health screening rules, and they are advised to avoid unnecessary travel to the affected areas.

Malaysians residing in Beijing or planning to travel to or from Beijing are also advised to continue to take all necessary precautions.

“Wisma Putra also encourages all Malaysian citizens in China to consider possible disruption in transport services when planning their travels,“ he added.

He said all Malaysians in China are encouraged to provide the embassy or the nearest consulate-general with contact details of person to be notified in case of an emergency via https://is.gd/MyCn2020. - Bernama