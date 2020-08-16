Non-Muslim houses of worship in Kedah urged to comply with SOPs

ALOR STAR: All non-Muslim houses of worship in Kedah are requested to fully comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) when conducting any religious ceremony, to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

State Housing, Environment, Unity, and Chinese and Siamese Community Affairs Committee chairman Dr Robert Ling Kui Ee said all ceremonies in temples must be carried out according to the SOPs and the authorities would take stern action without compromise against any individual or house of worship defying the orders.

“The state government is seriously monitoring the operations of non-Muslim houses of worship during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period, and the authorities will keep their eyes on all 65 registered houses of worship in the state.

“The various Covid-19 clusters in the state such as the Sivagangga, Tawar and Sala clusters are extremely frightening for all of us,” he said in a statement here, today.

He urged the public to keep complying with the stipulated SOPs in their daily activities and prioritising self-care by practising the new norms. - Bernama