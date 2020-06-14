Noor Hisham confident new SOPs will keep Covid-19 cases down

PETALING JAYA: Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah is confident that the strategies the country has in place will keep the number of Covid-19 cases here low.

This is despite a continued spike in other countries globally, and a possible second wave of infection in Beijing, China, the country where the coronavirus originated from.

Noor Hisham said the key is to strengthen the country’s border control and ensure that every citizen returning home is isolated and screened for Covid-19.

“If we can contain and control our borders, then we can control the virus in this country.

“Yes, now we allow home quarantine. But it is still mandatory for 14 days. We will screen them on the first and 13th day, and if they are positive, we will immediately isolate them,” he said during his evening press conference in Putrajaya today.

He said, unlike other countries, all those tested positive for the virus here would be taken to the hospital for immediate treatment.

“When we identify someone positive, we will isolate and treat them in hospital, even if they are asymptomatic or showing just mild symptoms.

“In some countries, even if you are positive or only have mild symptoms or none at all, you will be quarantined at home. But here, you will be taken to hospital,” he said.

When asked how the increasing number of cases globally and the second wave in China would influence the actions taken by Malaysia to combat the virus, he said the action the government took since the start of the pandemic has helped in managing the virus and keeping numbers low.

“It started with the first phase of the movement control order (MCO), and we identified high risk groups. We also enhanced our activities locally, and increased our testings.

“Although our cases are lesser now, our activities and surveillance continue. If we detect a new cluster, we will implement an enhanced MCO for that particular area,” he added.