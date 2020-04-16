Not all Sendayan residents ordered to undergo Covid-19 screening

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Health Department has denied allegations that 8,000 residents in more than 20 housing estates in Sendayan had been ordered to under health screening, as were posted in the SMFauzi Twitter account @FauziSuhaimi yesterday.

Its director, Datin Dr Harlina Abdul Rashid, said only those residents who had been notified by the Seremban District Health Office needed to go for the Covid-19 tests.

“The Negeri Sembilan Health Department would like to advise media practitioners to report authentic news issued by the Malaysian Health Ministry because inaccurate news can cause panic among the local population,” she said in a statement here yesterday.

Dr Harlina said the Seremban District Health Office had conducted disinfection operations at several locations in Bandar Sri Sendayan since Tuesday with the cooperation of several agencies.

She said the public can contact the Crisis Preparedness and Response Center (CPRC) of the Negeri Sembilan Health Department at 06-7664940 for information on Covid-19.

Yesterday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said a new cluster of COVID-19 cases had been detected in Sendayan, Negeri Sembilan. - Bernama