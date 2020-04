SINGAPORE: Singapore today confirmed another 528 new cases of Covid-19 infections, of which only eight cases involved Singaporeans or Permanent Residents.

In a statement here, the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said the ‘vast majority of the cases were attributed to foreign workers residing in dormitories.

The latest figures bring the tally for the republic to 14,951 cases.

The ministry noted that it is still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared later in the day.

In a detailed statement issued late last night, the MOH said the number of new cases in the community has decreased, from an average of 29 cases per day in the week before, to an average of 20 per day in the past week.

The MOH noted that of yesterday’s 799 new cases, 51% were linked to known clusters, while the rest were pending contact tracing.

In the past week (April 20 to 26), the ministry said it had uncovered links for 1,216 previously unlinked cases.

The ministry said the number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased, from an average of 19 cases per day in the week before, to an average of 13 per day in the past week.

“We will continue to closely monitor these numbers, as well as the cases detected through our surveillance programme,” it said.

From Monday’s tally of 14,423, Singapore classified 1,171 as community cases, 571 imported cases, and 498 cases involving work permit holders not residing in dorms.

Meanwhile, dorm residents dominated the tally by about 85% or 12,183 cases.

Singapore has identified seven more new clusters on Monday, namely Acacia Home; Hai Leck Engineering Pte Ltd; Lingjack Dormitory; 9, Gul Street 1; 3, Senoko Link; 44, Toh Guan Road East; and 2, Woodlands Industrial Park E1.

Singapore’s largest cluster, S11 Dormitory @ Punggol has so far a total of 2,286 confirmed cases.

Singapore’s stricter circuit breaker measures which kicked in on April 7 has been extended to June 1 from the initial end date of May 4. - Bernama