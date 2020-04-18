Only one new Covid-19 case in EMCO areas: Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: Only one new Covid-19 positive case was reported in areas under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) today, according to Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

Speaking during his daily press conference on Covid-19 developments at the Ministry of Health here today, he said the case which was recorded in other localities outside Bandar Baru Ibrahim Majid in Kluang, Johor, took the tally in the area to 39.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, the number of Covid-19 cases in other EMCO areas remained unchanged.

On the Sri Petaling cluster, he said 28,201 individuals had been screened to date, with 26,199 samples taken, and 1,946 individuals have tested positive, while 22,900 tests came back negative.

Meanwhile, he said the church cluster in Kuching recorded nine new cases, while five more were discovered in the factory cluster in Pasir Gudang.

There were also two new cases recorded among the group of individuals from Sabah who attended a Tabligh programme in Makassar, Indonesia, with another two added to the cluster involving Sabah health staff. - Bernama