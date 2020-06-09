Operations at Malaysian field hospital at Cox’s Bazar ends

PUTRAJAYA: The operations of the field hospital in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh have been discontinued since March, following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure against the outbreak.

“The operations of the Malaysian field hospital have been terminated and 56 members of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) have been called back as Covid-19 struck the country,“ he told the daily media conference on the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), here today.

The field hospital began operations in late 2017 after an influx of more than 700,000 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar to Bangladesh due to Myanmar military atrocities north of Rakhine.

Earlier, Bernama reported that no more ATM personnel would be stationed at the field hospital following the outbreak. - Bernama