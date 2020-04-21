Over 100 locations in Kedah sanitised

ALOR STAR: The Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has carried out the sanitisation process at more than 100 locations statewide in an effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

Alor Star Fire and Rescue station chief, deputy fire superintendent Ahmad Naufal Abdullah said the sanitisation operations were carried out in markets, government buildings, airport and other areas of focus.

“We are using sodium hypochlorite for the sanitisation process at the locations where people are doing businesses. For example, surfaces that are often touched by people such as door knobs, elevators and service counters.

“There are several locations where public sanitisation process will be conducted in stages throughout the state in efforts to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 infection,” he told reporters after the sanitisation operation carried out at the state National Registration Department (NRD) building, here today.

Meanwhile, state NRD director Yusman Hambali Ahmad said his department had asked the JBPM to carry out the sanitisation process as the agency had continued its operation and received visitors seeking help in various matters throughout the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Yusman said members of the public could still contact his department for the purpose of replacing the damaged or lost identity card, but it has to be done via appointment.

“For those who really need the NRD service they can call 04-7314585 to schedule an appointment. The department is also taking precautionary measures by allowing only five customers in the office at any one time, maintaining social distancing, with temperature checks to be carried out first,” he added. - Bernama