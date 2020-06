KUALA TERENGGANU: More than 400 foreigners at the Ajil Immigration Detention Depot near Hulu Terengganu have undergone Covid-19 health screenings since yesterday.

Terengganu Health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said the tests, which are being carried out in stages, were an initiative by the health department to curb the spread of the virus as new clusters had been detected at several depots in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya recently.

“If there are any positive Covid-19 cases, we can prevent it from spreading further while steps to carry out quarantine and contact tracing can be implemented immediately.

“Apart from the 400 foreigners at the depot, Covid-19 screenings were also conducted on 102 personnel in the area,” he told reporters today.

He said the department was also cooperating with the Fire and Rescue Department to carry out disinfection process of the whole depot area. - Bernama