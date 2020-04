KOTA BARU: The Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) Doctor Alumni Association (Padu) is collecting funds to buy support equipment and respiratory apparatus used by hospitals to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its president, Prof Datuk Dr Jafri Malin Abdullah, said the initiative has so far collected almost RM70,000 including a RM37,500 donation from Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad’s Mawaddah Fund to buy 10 sets of “Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)” helmets.

”With the funds, Padu has been able to buy 11 sets of CPAP helmets and five “Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP)” helmets which have been sent to six hospitals in the country.

“These are the Sungai Buloh Hospital, Kuala Lumpur Hospital, Raja Perempuan Zainab II (HRPZ II) Hospital, Queen Elizabeth 1 Hospital, Sarawak General Hospital and Universiti Sains Malaysia (Hospital) (HUSM),“ he told Bernama here today.

He added that Padu was also organising a project to fix plastic shields to 300 frames of 3D ‘face shields’ contributed by 3D Printing Malaysia Community for Covid-19 to be distributed to frontliner health workers and laboratory staff at HRPZ II, Tumpat Hospital and HUSM.

However, Jafri Malin said, Padu still needed RM290,000 for respiratory support apparatus in hospitals throughout the country.

“The respiratory support apparatus needed include CPAP, BiPAP, high flow nasal cannula and also ventilators.

He added that Padu will also organise the ‘Food Charity for Students USM’- Padu Covid-19’ project to obtain funds for food supplies to be distributed to students staying in USM’s Health Campus during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Members of the public who want to contribute to the project can do so through the Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad account number 03018010143411 with the name Persatuan Alumni Doktor USM (Padu). — Bernama