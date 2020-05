PUTRAJAYA: Recovered Covid-19 patients who have have been discharged from hospital should quarantine themselves at home for 14 days before they can receive guests at home.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Covid-19 patients who have been discharged from the hospital were not encouraged to receive visitors when undergoing home quarantine.

“During the 14-day quarantine if possible do not allow visitors to meet (Covid-19 patients who have recovered),” he told a daily press conference on the latest developments of Covid-19 here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said this when asked if the recovered and discharged Covid-19 patients could receive guests during the Aidilfitri celebration.

He said after the 14 days quarantine Covid-19 patients could meet visitors by observing standard operating procedures (SOP), namely social distancing, using face masks and washing hands.

Asked about the practice of visiting the garves at Aidilfitri, Dr Noor Hisham said the Health Ministry advised people to celebrate Aidilfitri this time by adjusting to the new norms. It is going to be different and the most unconventional.

“Celebrate at home, in a closed-door fashion, do not visit the graves and no visiting or receiving visitors. Covid-19 is still lurking around,” he added.

The Health Ministry will watch and monitor whether the Aidilfitri celebrations will result in the rise of Covid-19 cases in the country or not.

“The Health Ministry hopes Malaysians will comply with the SOP during the festive season,” he added. — Bernama