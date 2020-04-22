Penang allocates RM100,000 on Covid-19 protection for foreign workers

GEORGE TOWN: Foreign workers in Penang will find some relief soon. The state government has allocated RM100,000 to help reduce the risk of them getting infected with the Covid-19 virus.

The money, to be channelled through civil society groups, will be used to underwrite the cost of surgical masks and personal protection equipment (PPE) for the migrant workers.

Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim Chee Keong, who is the ‘Penang Fights Covid-19’ campaign director said they would also be taught to adopt habits such as social distancing and wearing masks.

He said the move is to prevent a surge in new infections similar to that in Singapore. Most of the new infections are of workers who live in dormitories.

The money will also be used to pay for food for the migrant workers, especially those who have lost their sources of income. Most of the workers are daily paid.

“The virus does not discriminate. It attacks whoever it comes into contact with,” Sim pointed out.

In a related development, the People’s Volunteer Corp (Rela) associate organisation members donated 100 boxes of mineral water to the state police contingent as a token of appreciation for their role in enforcing the MCO.

Its deputy president Robin Yew handed the items over to the Penang chief police officer Comm Datuk Sahabudin Abdul Manan.