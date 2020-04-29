Penang CM outlines four principles for state to defeat Covid-19

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) has outlined four principles which Penang needs to uphold as part of its effort towards becoming a state free from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Penang firstly needs to establish more efficient border control to prevent fresh imports of the virus.

The state, which is now categorised as a yellow zone with 121 infections, also needs to consistently comply with the movement control order (MCO) regulations; keep to social distancing; and ensure availability of personal protection equipment.

“People here need to ensure that their family, community and respective districts are protected by keeping to social distancing and avoiding crowds.

”To protect one’s family, a person must uphold good personal hygiene habits such as frequently washing hands, even when at home,” he said.

At community level, Chow said there must be greater prevention efforts among the people such as reporting to authorities on crowd gatherings, limiting and recording the outdoor movement of visitors and residents, maintaining social distancing, and motivating others to abide by the safety guidelines.

However, he also reminded the people to assist vulnerable groups such as senior citizens and protect those with underlying health conditions.

He highlighted that each state executive councillor, including the two deputy chief ministers, have key roles in helping with the mitigation plans. This has helped the state steady itself well ahead of the fourth phase of the MCO.

Penang’s compliance rate towards the MCO stood at 97.88% in the third phase with 1,691 individuals arrested for defying the restrictive orders.

Chow hopes for an improvement now in the fourth phase. He said Penang’s target is to fall into the green zone.