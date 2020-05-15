Penang introduces contact tracing application app to fight Covid-19

GEORGE TOWN: Penang has introduced a contact tracing online application to help the health and security authorities track those who may have been exposed to Covid-19.

It’s called the Penang Contact Tracer application or in short ‘PgCare,‘ Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) announced here.

The app will facilitate compliance to the new standard operating procedures (SOP) which has now been applied under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) where almost 100% of the businesses can begin to operate.

The PgCare application is a public-private partnership between the state through Chief Minister Incorporated (CMI) and Madison Technologies, which is supported by Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd.

An agreement for the app was sealed through CMI, Chow said at his daily social media briefing as Penang entered the 59th day of its lockdown here.

The app can be downloaded at the www.pgcare.my or www.penanglawancovid19.com.

The National Security Council has required that the user provide details besides contact tracing information such by scanning the security QR code; fill in the information and declaring it to the premise proprietor upon arrival.

“This system not only saves time, avoids contact, but also keeps your personal information safe and free from abuse.”

Chow said that dine-in consent was now accorded to hotels, malls and fast food chains as part of its gradual reopening strategy.

By Monday, the reopening can be extended to almost all eateries including the world famous coffee shops and hawker stalls, who are renowned for peddling the best street food around to both residents and visitors here.

Chow reminded the people here that Penang wants to maintain its status as a green zone state (no cases for the 14 days incubation period), so there is a constant need to conduct social distancing, to wear surgical masks when outdoors, to constantly wash hands with soap and to be wary of possible initial virus symptoms from fever to coughing and body aches.