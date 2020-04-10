Perak’s Covid-19 call centre running well

IPOH: Perak has become the first state to establish a call centre, named IsoCare Centre, to help in the fight against Covid-19.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the call centre, headed by Perak police, had been operational since April 2 with the aim of determining the health status of individuals who had been in contact with positive cases, patients under investigation, patients under surveillance and people returning from overseas.

As at yesterday, the centre had contacted 1,219 individuals to give them healthcare advice and enquire about their health status and well-being, he added.

He said the centre, launched in collaboration with the state Health Department, National Security Council (MKN), Immigration Department, Telekom Malaysia and Tabung Haji, was run by six members and four counsellors.

“The call centre’s manpower is sufficient so far and additional officers will be deployed if necessary,“ he told reporters today after visiting the call centre at the Tabung Haji Building here, accompanied by Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain.

Ahmad Faizal said the idea of setting up the call centre was mooted by the state MKN chaired by him. - Bernama