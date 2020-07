IPOH: The Perak government is holding discussions with the National Security Council (NSC) to find suitable hotels and government facilities to be used as quarantine centres for Covid-19.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) said the move was deemed necessary to address the spread of the virus in the state.

“We are looking into opening the quarantine centres again at hotels or government facilities that was previously gazetted for the purpose.

“We think it is important to have quarantine centres because this epidemic is spreading again and there are people who have to be under quarantine still do not follow standard operating procedures (SOP), such as leaving the house and so on,“ he added.

He told this to reporters after the launch of the state-level 2020 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here today.

Prior to this, two Covid-19 quarantine stations were opened in Perak, namely at Kolej Sains Kesihatan Bersekutu (KSKB) Sultan Azlan Shah in Tanjung Rambutan and Institut Latihan Statistik Malaysia (ILSM), Sungkai. -Bernama