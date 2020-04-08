Perlis looking to achieve 100% MCO compliance: Azlan

KANGAR: Perlis is looking to be among the first states in the country to achieve 100% compliance with the Movement Control Order (MCO) which is in force until April 14.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man (pix) said Perlis had currently reached a compliance rate of 96%, however, this was no reason for people to ease off.

“Don’t feel too comfortable ... we still have four percent to reach 100%. We are all still subject to the MCO currently in force. Obey the instruction to stay at home. Head out only for urgent needs such as buying necessities.

“If we can reach a 100% compliance rate in the near future, there is no doubt that Perlis and Malaysia can be freed from this pandemic,“ Azlan said during a brief press conference held at the State Assembly Complex here, today.

He was met by reporters after receiving a donation of 6,000 face masks and 4,000 gloves from the Chinese Government, presented by Consul General Lu Shiwei from the Chinese Consulate General’s Office in Penang.

Azlan said the facemasks and gloves would be distributed to frontliners as well as those in need in the state. - Bernama