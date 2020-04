KUCHING: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has contributed RM24,000 worth of sanitising equipment and chemicals to the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in Sarawak in order to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

Petronas Sarawak general manager, Zulaihi M. Mantali, said Petronas cares about the safety of frontliners like firefighters who are working tirelessly to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“The Fire and Rescue Department will use the chemical and sanitising equipment to disinfect buildings and public places in major cities and towns in Sarawak. We hope that our contribution will smoothen operations,” he said in a statement today.

Petronas subsidiaries Malaysia LNG Sdn Bhd, Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd - Sarawak Oil, Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd - Sarawak Gas and ASEAN Bintulu Fertilizer Sdn Bhd contributed 26 motorised and 30 hand spray pumps, as well as sanitising chemicals.

The contribution, which included 53 boxes of rubber gloves and 50 boxes of face masks, were handed over to Sarawak Federal Secretary, Mohamad Shahabuddin Omar, at the state JBPM headquarters here. -Bernama