PJ Old Town EMCO: 2,600 residents and business operators affected

PETALING JAYA: The lockdown of PJ Old Town under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) on Sunday has affected more than 2,600 residents and business operators in the area.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal today said that those affected are within a radius of 3.4km of the EMCO zones.

He said since the EMCO was enforced on Sunday, the Health Ministry has screened 509 people, of which 148 were foreigners, for Covid-19.

He said there are five screening centres that have been set-up and testing will continue on all those in the EMCO zones.

Nik Ezanee said the Welfare Department has also distributed 659 food baskets containing 15 essential items to residents in the area.

He said items are adequate for four people over five days.

Nik Ezanee urged residents affected by the movement restrictions to be patient and extend their cooperation to the authorities.

He said EMCO operations room at the PJ Old Town market is contactable at 012-2666165.

The EMCO was declared for the PJ Old Town area on Sunday until May 23 after 26 positive cases of Covid-19 were reported.

Police said the affected areas have been put under three zones as follows;

Zone A

• Jalan Penchala,

• Jalan 4/33,

• Jalan 4/37,

• Jalan 4/39,

• Jalan 4/41,

• Jalan 4/44,

• Jalan terus 4/42,

• Jalan 4/43,

• Jalan 4/46,

• Jalan Othman 4/4d,

Zone B

• Jalan 2/29,

• Jalan 2/29a,

• Jalan 2/27,

• Jalan 2/32,

• Jalan 2/25,

• Jalan 2/26,

• Jalan 2/34,

• Jalan 2/34a,

• Jalan 2/23,

• Jalan Dispensary 2/38,

• Jalan pasar 1/21,

Zon C

• Jalan Selangor,

• Lorong 3/57d,

• Lorong 3/57c,

• Jalan Rida 3/56,

• Jalan Sentosa 3/57.