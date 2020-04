PETALING JAYA: The popular PJ Old Town wet market in Jalan Othman here has been temporarily closed after a 51-year old trader was reportedly infected with Covid-19 on April 25.

This is the second market in Petaling Jaya to shut down its operations after the Taman Megah market, due to the Covid-19 cases reported at both places.

Petaling District Disaster Management Committee chairman Johary Abdul urged all traders at the Jalan Othman market to undergo medical check-ups at the market this Wednesday (April 29).

He said he was informed yesterday of the 51-year-old trader’s test results and believes he is part of the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market Covid-19 cluster, as the trader went there too.

Johary said it will be closed for approximately five days starting today for screening and sanitisation works by the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ).

Johary said screening sessions for the Jalan Othman wet market will be held on Wednesday (April 29) at 9am and priority is for traders involved and it is compulsory for them to get tested.

For Taman Megah market, the screening will be conducted tomorrow (April 28) at 9am.

He also encouraged members of the public who had contact with any of the traders to go for medical check-ups at nearby clinics.