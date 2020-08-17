Police deny setting quota for task force to issue compounds

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Police today denied the allegations by certain quarters that its staff monitoring compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic in the district were given a quota for compounds to be issued.

Kota Samarahan district police chief DSP Sudirman Kram said the compounds were not arbitrarily issued by the six task force entrusted with the responsibility in the district but were according to the violations which really happened.

“The compounds are not intended to cause inconvenience to members of the community but to educate them so that they can live a harmonious and safe life while embracing the new norms as the fight against Covid-19 has not been resolved 100%,“ he said.

Sudirman was speaking to reporters after attending the launching ceremony of the ‘Awareness and Responsibility Programme and the New Norm Practices in Sarawak Communities post-Covid-19’ here today.

He said so far, a total of 174 compounds have been issued here since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced on March 18.

Meanwhile, Kota Samarahan Municipal Council chairman Datuk Peter Minos who officiated the launching ceremony said he wanted the district, which was declared a green zone since last week, to maintain that status.

He said the district used to be classified as a red zone during the peak of the enforcement of the MCO and members of the community here needed to learn from that experience and work together to curb the pandemic.

“Each of us need to work together to eliminate this Covid-19 and it is hoped that by Aug 31, our district will be able to continue being a green zone,“ he said. - Bernama