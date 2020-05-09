Police form 142 CMCO compliance teams to assist MOH - Mazlan

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 142 Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) compliance teams, comprising 926 officers as well police personnel, are assisting the Ministry of Health (MOH) monitor the Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya contingents to curb the spread of Covid-19, said Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim.

He said in a statement yesterday that during the CMCO period, there were 13 prohibited activities. Among them were entertainment, leisure, recreation, religion, culture, arts and business which could cause people to gather, have physical contact and difficulty in controlling social distancing.

He said that during the CMCO period, almost all economic sector and business activities were allowed to operate in accordance with the rules and standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the authorities.

Among the SOP included social distancing, washing hands regularly, wearing face masks, immediately reporting to the Health Ministry regarding any information on Covid-19 infection as well as giving priority to high-risk groups like children, infants, senior citizens and people with disablities (OKU).

Mazlan advised the public to comply with the CMCO prohibition and SOPs as well as to cooperate with the police during the order to break the Covid-19 chain of transmission.

“For queries and information, contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2155 9999 or the nearest police station,” he said. — Bernama