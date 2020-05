PUTRAJAYA: Police are investigating a wedding ceremony held at a temple in Serdang allegedly attended by hundreds of guests, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

Ismail Sabri said the act was clearly against the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) relaxation on places of worship for non-Muslims which would only come into effect on June 10.

“What had happened (wedding ceremony) was infringing the law and it is learned police are taking action including against those who attended,” he told the daily Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) media conference here today.

He said the relaxation on places of worship under the SOP is only for religious activities and ceremonies such as weddings and funerals are still not allowed.

Yesterday, a viralled video showed a temple in Serdang being flooded with almost 100 Hindus believed for a wedding ceremony even though the government prohibits gathering including at temples following the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Serdang police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan in a separate media conference at Seri Kembangan said a comprehensive investigation would be conducted based on a report on the wedding ceremony.

He said a report had been lodged by a member of the public who feared for his safety after exposing the incident which was deemed to be against CMCO.

“The complainant had earlier said his personal pictures had been viralled by several individuals via WhatsApp following his exposure of the event in an article entitled “Wedding Ceremony Held at Temple in Taman Serdang Raya, Seri Kembangan, Selangor.

“Following that, the complainant is worried about his safety and asked police to carry out an investigation,” he said.

According to him, police had met the temple management who admitted the ceremony was held yesterday with 20 to 30 people attending which he initially denied.

Ismadi said the investigation would carried out under Regulation 7(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 and further investigations would be conducted to trace all suspects.

Therefore, Ismadi advised all parties to remain calm and not to issue comments which can threaten public order and told the people to adhere to stipulated SOP. — Bernama