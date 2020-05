PETALING JAYA: The police will prepare a schedule for those who have applied to travel interstate or to return to the city from their respective hometowns.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the police will come up with a press statement to give details, but he can reveal that those who have submitted their applications and have received approval can begin their journey any time from May 7-10.

“For civil servants, there is no need to rush home to begin work on Monday, as the Chief Secretary has released a circular stating that there is no need to rush back,“ he said at the daily press briefing today.

“Follow the schedule and come back accordingly. If you only return on Friday, then you start work next Monday.“

He also asked for private sector employers to be lenient to their employees who are unable to return to work on Monday as they have to abide by the schedule released by the police.

“I ask for the private sector employers’ cooperation in this matter,“ he said.

Ismail Sabri also elaborated on Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Labour Day speech on the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), and said the allowance of economic sectors does not mean the MCO is lifted.

“The MCO under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 is still ongoing. Action will still be taken against violators,“ he said.

He also said the approach is different from other countries that lifted the lockdown too quickly, adding that border controls are still in place and no foreigners are allowed in.

“We also still require Malaysians that come back overseas to be in quarantine for 14 days,“ he said.