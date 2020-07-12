Positive Covid-19 cases in Indonesia climb above 75,000

JAKARTA: The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Indonesia has crossed the 75,000 mark, with another 1,681 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Indonesian government spokesman for Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto said from 12 noon yesterday to 12 noon today, there were 71 more fatalities bringing the death toll to 3,606 people.

“There are now 75,699 positive cases with 14,515 patients being monitored,” he told a daily media conference aired over the official YouTube channel of Indonesia’s National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB).

East Java province continues to record the highest positive cases with 16,658 followed by Jakarta (14,517) and the remaining cases in other provinces.

The province of East Java also suffered the most Covid-19 deaths with 1,208 cases, followed Jakarta (691 cases), Central Java (240) , South Sulawesi (223) and the remaining cases were found in other provinces in the country. - Bernama