Positive Covid-19 cases soar above 37,000 in Indonesia, with 2,091 deaths

JAKARTA: The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Indonesia has risen above 37,000, with 2,091 deaths recorded.

According to Indonesian government spokesman on Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto, there were 1,014 new cases with 43 more fatalities from 12 noon yesterday to 12 noon today.

“There are now 37,420 positive cases while 13,578 patients are still under Covid-19 monitoring,” he said in the daily media conference aired via Indonesia’s National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) official YouTube site.

East Java recorded the highest death toll with 589 cases, followed by Jakarta (548 cases), West Java (161), South Kalimantan (120) and the remaining cases in other provinces in Indonesia. - Bernama