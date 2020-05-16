Praying outside mosque not allowed: Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Individuals whose names are not in the list of congregation for prayers at mosques are not allowed to join in the prayer, including outside the mosque concerned, during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said.

He said the National Security Council has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) on the matter, whereby no prayer is allowed to be held outside mosques during the CMCO period.

“We have agreed that during every Friday prayer and other prayers, the police and Rela (Department of Volunteers of Malaysia) will be monitoring the situation to ensure compliance with the SOP at mosques and surau which are allowed to conduct the prayers,” he told a daily media conference here today.

He said this in response to reports on individuals whose names are not in the list attending yesterday’s Friday prayer, but performed the prayer outside the mosque.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said almost all the 25 mosques and 30 Friday surau in the Federal Territory that are allowed to hold the Friday prayer complied with the stipulated SOP.

On the house to house takbir on Hari Raya eve practiced by some mosques, he said it would not allowed for the coming Aidilfitri celebration.

“We are worried that when too many people gather, and then move from one house to another, it is difficult to maintain social distancing,“ he added.

Ismail, who is Defence Minister, also took the opportunity to wish teachers in the country a Happy Teachers’ Day.

Teachers’ Day is celebrated on May 16 every year and for this year the theme is Berguru Demi Ilmu, Bina Generasi Baru (Teaching for Knowledge, Shaping a New Generation). — Bernama