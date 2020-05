PUTRAJAYA: Starting tomorrow, private vehicle drivers will be able to ferry passengers according to their respective vehicle capacity, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the passengers of the vehicle must be from the same family and same house.

“For multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) the capacity is seven passengers, so starting tomorrow, they can carry the maximum number of passengers.

“Drivers must comply with their respective vehicle capacity as stipulated in the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333),“ he said.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, said the matter was reached at the Special Ministerial Committee meeting on the Movement Control Order (MCO) today.

The government has gazetted Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Amendment) Regulations related to passenger capacity of private vehicles.

In the second phase of the MCO beginning April 1, the government allowed only one person per vehicle and later two persons per vehicle during the fourth phase of the MCO beginning April 29.

During the Conditional MCO, the government decided to allow private vehicles to carry four persons on the condition they are from the same house and family.

— Bernama