KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Human Resources through the Social Security Organisation (Socso) has agreed to provide subsidy to employers who conduct Covid-19 tests for their workers under the Prihatin Screening Programme (PSP Perkeso) effective tomorrow (June 1).

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan in a statement today said employers were allowed to claim RM150 for each screening conducted on their workers who were contributing to Socso.

“The subsidy programme will utilise the allocation of RM200 million previously approved by the government,” he said.

According to Saravanan, foreign workers in the construction and security services sectors in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur will be given priority to undergo the Covid-19 screening test under the subsidy programme.

“This is in line with the government’s goal to conduct targeted screenings so that the Covid-19 chain of infection can be broken,“ he said, adding that and employers could send their workers to undergo screening at any clinic or hospital approved by the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, for workers not included in the target group, he said the cost of screening should be borne by employers in support of Covid-19 prevention efforts nationwide.

Saravanan said the procedure for availing the subsidy will be informed via Socso’s Prihatin Portal at https://prihatin.perkeso.gov.my. — Bernama-