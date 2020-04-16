Recognition not for me, but for the country: Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) has described his listing as among the three best and most trusted people in the world in handling the Covid-19 pandemic as a recognition for the country, including the government administration led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“The recognition is not for me, but for the nation. What is important is that the Ministry of Health (MOH) works as a team and gives advice. It is the Prime Minister who makes the decisions, for example in implementing the Movement Control Order (MCO),” he said at his daily press conference on Covid-19, here today.

He also expressed his gratitude for the cooperation and commitment of all ministries in implementing the MCO as a team in a bid to curb the spread of the virus in the country.

Instead of basking in the praises lavished by the China Global TV Network (CGTN), he also credited the support played by the front-liners, comprising MOH staff as well as those from security agencies like the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) in carrying out their duties during the MCO.

“Thank you MAF, PDRM and the Immigration Department for controlling the borders as well as the police and other agencies for carrying out their duties in ensuring the public complied with the MCO.

“Thank you to the front-liners, starting from the health personnel to PDRM and everyone who stepped forward to help fight the pandemic,” he said.

Yesterday, CGTN had listed Dr Noor Hisham as one of the world’s top three doctors ‘born’ from public health officials in handling the Covid-19 outbreak, alongside America’s Dr Anthony Fauci and New Zealand’s Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

On its website, CGTN said it had crowned Dr Noor Hisham as one of the top doctors in the world for his straightforward and calm approach in handling the outbreak in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, he stressed that there was no scientific evidence to suggest that using the Disinfection Box/Chamber/Tunnel/Booth/Partition/Gate could reduce Covid-19 infection among humans, and that it instead could be harmful to individuals, like causing skin irritation. - Bernama