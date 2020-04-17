Red zones to be sanitised again, if necessary

AMPANG JAYA: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) will carry out public sanitation in red zones again if the need arises, according to its Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Abdul Muttalib.

He said that as of yesterday, 2,284 public sanitation operations had been conducted nationwide with priority being given to red zone areas.

The focus location, he said, were government buildings, public places, business centres, residential areas, including the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) and supermarkets.

“We will concentrate on areas that need public sanitation, but priority has been given to red (zone) areas and we will do it again, if the need arises,” he said, adding that 196 sanitation operations in 70 zones, involving 14 states, were conducted yesterday.

He was met during a public sanitation operation at the National Zoo, here today.

The operation involved 70 personnel from various agencies, including the Fire and Rescue Department, the Ministry of Health, SWCorp, Alam Flora, Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) and the Kuala Lumpur Information Department. - Bernama