Rembau records major spike in new Covid-19 cases: MOH

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of active Covid-19 cases in Rembau, Negri Sembilan rose sharply yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH)’s National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC).

Based on the CPRC infographics shared via MOH official social media today, the number of active cases in Rembau district has increased to 59, compared with only seven cases recorded on Thursday (May 7).

The drastic increase is believed to be the result of the discovery of a new cluster in the area, dubbed the Pedas Cluster, by MOH about a week ago, involving 53 foreign workers who tested positive for Covid-19 at a factory in Pedas, Rembau.

Meanwhile, as of noon yesterday, there were 10 districts classified as red zones throughout the country, namely, three in Selangor; four in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur; one in Johor and two in Sarawak.

In Selangor, the districts are Petaling (53 cases), Hulu Langat (55) and Gombak (80); Kluang in Johor (49); as well as Kuching (100) and Kota Samarahan (43) in Sarawak.

Meanwhile in Kuala Lumpur, the areas are Batu (101), Kampung Baru (67), Sri Petaling (45) and several other areas in the capital (144).

The red zone represents areas with more than 41 Covid-19 positive cases, yellow zone (one to 40 cases) and green zone (0 case). - Bernama